Is The Impending Trump Trial Worth It?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The latest in former President Donald Trump’s world: the presiding judge in Trump’s case is receiving death threats, another judge says Stormy Daniels has to pay Trump over $120,000 to cover Trump’s legal fees, Stormy said she’s also getting death threats, Trump’s 34 counts relate to $130,000 of alleged hush money paid to Stormy, but the case is estimated to cost New York City $200M.

