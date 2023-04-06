Law Enforcement Needs Help Finding Missing 66-Year-Old Lancaster Woman

LANCASTER, S.C. –The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office needs help finding a 66-year-old woman missing since Wednesday morning.

Nancy Karen Goldman lives on Lillywood Lane in Legacy Park in Indian Land.

Goldman is believed to have left her home in her car to visit the social security office in Rock Hill. She never made it.

Her 2013 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina license plate number ALJ 269 was last seen at the intersection of East Friedman Road and Pond Road in Rock Hill.

Goldman is 5’4″ and weighs 135lbs. She suffers from depression and anxiety and requires medication.

If you have seen Goldman call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4.