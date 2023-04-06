“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Reese & Tom Romance Rumor And Marth Stewart’s Sultry Pose

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, there is a rumor floating around that Reese Witherspoon and recently divorced, Tom Brady are beginning to catch some feelings for one another, Witherspoon just filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth. Representatives for both A-listers are denying any romance and calling the claims nothing but rumors.

Martha Stewart is striking a sultry pose on social media. The domestic queen explained that she missed her flight and an important speaking engagement and she was really upset about it. She has an idea to cheer herself up with a mani-pedi and then top it off with a new haircut. What do you think?