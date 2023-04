CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina State Representative Tricia Cotham switched sides. Long story short, she was elected as a Democrat but now she identifies as a Republican. That choice gives the GOP a veto-proof majority. Should candidates be allowed to switch parties after being elected?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright