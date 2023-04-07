Salisbury Teen Killed After Attempted Armed Robbery

CONCORD, N.C. — Officers are investigating the death of a teen after an attempted armed robbery.

Concord Police say on Thursday just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home on Cabarrus Avenue W. for a report of a robbery and a person shot. When officers arrived they found 17-year-old Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton suffering from a gunshot wound near the back of the house. Officers began treating Charlton until Cabarrus County EMS arrived. He was pronounced at the scene.

A resident of the home, Nicholas Ashbury, told officers he was confronted by two men carrying handguns and that he fired his handgun striking both people. Kareem Mayo, 22, of Salisbury, was with Xavier Charlton during the incident. Police say Mayo was shot in the hand.

Nicholas Ashbury was charged with felony possession of marijuana and Kareem Mayo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied property.

This case remains under investigation.