Frost Advisory in Effect Monday Night

Much of the WCCB Viewing Area will be under a Frost Advisory Monday night. Clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid-30s across the region overnight.

This in combination with calm winds and low level moisture means patchy frost will be possible through early Tuesday morning.

The average last freeze for Charlotte is March 28. The latest freeze occurred on May 2, 1963. This means we have entered into the normal growing season. If you have planted any sensitive plants, make sure to bring them inside, or cover them tonight.

Frost can occur when the temperature dips between 33 to 36 degrees. Wind and moisture will also need to be taken into consideration so it is a little harder to pinpoint the average last frost of the Spring season. However, a rough estimate over the last 30 years would suggest a good chance of the last frost happening by April 12. This means it is relatively safe for gardeners to start planting in the southern Piedmont from mid to late April. It is safer to wait until early May to plant in the foothills and late May across the mountains.