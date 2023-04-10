“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Actor Michael Lerner Dead At 81 & “Freaknik” Documentary has people scared.

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, actor Michael Lerner has passed away at the age of 81. The actor was best known for his role in the film, “Barton Fink”. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for that performance. His nephew announced the news about his death in a social media post over the weekend. So far, there has been no cause of death given.

If you were around in the 90’s, you probably heard about an event called “Freaknik” in Atlanta. It was a huge party that had college-aged kids cruising the streets and and dancing in them as well. The name of the event says it all. Now those college aged kids are parents and grandparents and are worried that their wild adventures may be exposed once Hulu releases its documentary called ” Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told”. No word on when the project will be released.