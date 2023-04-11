Gus’ Sir Beef Restaurant In East Charlotte Closing Permanently

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An east Charlotte restaurant is closed permanently after 54 years in business.

Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road was known for their “Fresh My Farm Vegetables” and home cooked meals.

On Monday, owner Thrace Bacogeorge posted on Facebook about the closure. Part of the post reads:

“We will miss the opportunity to say our farewells in person and love on our many customers, family and close friends that have made Gus’ everything it was, is and will always be; a place to come home to; a place to enjoy a simple homemade fresh meal, and a place to make new friends. We love you all. Thank you for my 23 years at Gus’, and for the 54 years under my parents, and family. It has been a privilege and our honor to serve the Charlotte and surrounding communities these many years.”

Gus’ Sir Beef opened in Charlotte in the late 1960’s.