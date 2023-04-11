Seasonable Highs Return Today

AM Headlines:

Patchy frost through 9am

Sunny and warmer today

Near 80 by mid-week

Rain and a few rumbles Friday Discussion:

Another chilly start for the WCCB viewing area. Temps are in the low to mid-30s across the region. A frost advisory is in effect through 9am. Temps will warm into the low to mid 70s today – average for this time of year. It will be beautiful through late week with highs nearing 80 by Wednesday. High pressure will keep us dry, but pollen levels are also on the high side. Tree pollen levels will peak this month with pine, oak and sycamore counts the highest across the region at the moment. A low pressure system will push into the region by Friday bringing rain and a few rumbles to wash away some of the pollen. Expect to keep the umbrella handy for most of the day with showers clearing late. Highs will only reach the upper 60s – a few degrees below average. Spotty showers Saturday, but the best day of the weekend to get outside. Temps will bounce back into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Another cold front will bring showers and a few storms Sunday.