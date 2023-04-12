Center City Weekend With Moira Quinn: Clt SHOUT, Camden Commons Etc.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, Charlotte StrEATS Festival, Camden Commons and more.

Last Chance to SHOUT!

It is the last week of Charlotte SHOUT! Uptown’s 17-day festival celebrating art, music,

food and ideas.

Free concerts all around Uptown

Major art installations like Affinity, POP!, Impulse and the giant inflatable Gnomes.

Get oriented and ready to discover with a map and brochure at the SHOUT! lounge in

the Wells Fargo Atrium at Tryon and MLK.

Tales of Transatlantic Freedom

April 13-15

Pianodrome – 219 S. Brevard Street

Original song, spoken word and piano spanning centuries and continents with Scottish

performers Andrea Baker and Howard Moody – exploring the stories of enslaved

peoples.

Beautiful synergy with the historic Grace Church as this was the original AME Zion

Church in the Brooklyn neighborhood…build by the descendants of enslaved people in

Charlotte.

Charlotte StrEATs Festival

April 15-16 th

From 12-5 p.m. at Gateway Village (900 W. Trade St.)

Tickets are available for the tasting event on April 15 th .

Free and open on April 16 th .

Features the area’s top local food and beverage vendors, a celebrity Food Network chef

(to be announced soon!), cooking demonstrations, live music, art, and more.

Camden Commons

April 16th 11am-5pm

Camden Road, South End

South End’s main street, Camden Road, will shut down and transform into an outdoor

living room on Sunday, April 16 th .

The community is invited to hang out, discover new food, play games, listen to music,

and get creative as if you are in your own living room (without even having to change

out of your sweatpants).