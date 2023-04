New York City is known for Broadway, weird people in times square and dirty water hot dogs. Now, a new dog is hitting the streets courtesy of the NYPD.

The creepy looking thing is known as a digidog and it was named spot. It’s remote controlled.

Police will send it out to de-escalate crimes in situations like hostage negotiation and counter terrorism incidents.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright