Officials: Federal Charges Will Not Be Pursued in Shanquella Robinson Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina and the FBI say prosecutors will not pursue federal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson.

Federal officials met with the family of Robinson on Wednesday to present the findings of the federal investigation.

A statement released says, “As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed. Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution. The death of Ms. Robinson has been incredibly difficult for her family and the community.

As a matter of policy, federal officials generally do not issue public statements concerning

the status of an investigation. However, given the circumstances of Ms. Robinson’s death

and the public concern surrounding this investigation, it is important to reassure the public

that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available

evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued.”

Shanquella Robinson’s family will be attending a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at the Little Rock African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

