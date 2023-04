ROCK HILL. S.C. – A man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Austin Smith.

Smith was arrested on April 7th, 2023. He is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.