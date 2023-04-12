“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminates Pothole & Karl Lagerfeld Cat’s Met Gala Invite

HOLLYWOOD, CA– “The Terminator” and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger got caught doing some road work. The actor was fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix a pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood. Schwarzenegger decided to take matters into his own hands. He got some cement and filled the hole himself.

The late designer, Karl Lagerfeld is famous for his fashion designs and his fashion forward cat. Now that cat, “Choupette”, has just scored a coveted invitation to the Met Gala in May. This year’s theme will honor Lagerfeld.