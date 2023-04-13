First 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook Released

1/7

Colorado State University released their 2023 tropical outlook on Thursday, April 13th. They are forecasting a slightly less active season than normal. The forecast calls for 13 named storms, 6 of those becoming hurricanes and 2 of those becoming major hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says, “ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring, followed by a 62% chance of El Niño developing during May-July 2023.”

El Nino years suppress tropical development as wind shear is higher across the Atlantic Ocean. Unlike tornadic development, tropical cyclones struggle to develop or stay alive in high wind shear environments.