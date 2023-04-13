How Far Does $100,000 Go In Big Cities? Charlotte Isn’t Great But At Least We Aren’t NYC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It turns out , making $100,000 per year just doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to, especially if you live in Charlotte.

The financial company, Smart Asset, did a study to find out just how far $100,000 goes in cities across the country.

The study took into account state tax and cost of living when determining what the take-home pay would be.

In Charlotte, $100,000 equals $72,985. That ranks 29th out of 76 on the list.

The dollar stretched the furthest in Memphis, Tenessee with $86,444 in take-home pay. Texas has 7 cities in the top 10 of the list.

New York City ranked the lowest. The take-home pay there was only $35,791.