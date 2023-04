CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Courthouse clerk has been arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Almeter Bailey, 30, is a deputy clerk in the Mecklenburg County Superior Court office according to court officials. Officials say she was arrested on Monday.

Bailey is accused of trying to rob PSL Check Cashing on Albemarle Road on April 5th.

A court official confirmed Bailey has been suspended. She remains in jail under a $50,000 bond.