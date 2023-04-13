Rounds Of Rain Friday With Isolated Strong Storms Possible

Friday Storm Threat:

– Isolated strong storms are possible Friday. This is a Marginal Risk which is low, but not zero. Damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail are the primary threats.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered light showers this evening. Rain increases overnight into Friday AM. Lows in the upper 50s, near 60.

Friday: A round of rain in the morning – likely some thunder and lightning. Another round of rain in the afternoon/evening. Isolated strong storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70.

Have a great night!

Kaitlin