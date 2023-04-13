“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized & Harry Headed To Coronation Solo

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Prayers are going up for Jamie Foxx. The actor had to be hospitalized for what is being called a medical complication. His daughter, Corrine made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, one day after Foxx was admitted. There has been now word yet on what kind of medical condition he suffered.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III next month. He will make the trip solo. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will stay behind with the children to celebrate Archie’s birthday. There has been months of speculation about the couple’s attendance since the relese of Harry’s scathing memoir, “Spare”, hit book shelves.