Brain Of Louisville Mass Shooter To Be Examined For CTE; Is Mental Illness Or Brain Damage To Blame?

On Friday, news broke that the brain of the Louisville mass shooter will be tested. Doctors are checking the former high school athlete for CTE which is often found in people who suffered multiple head traumas like concussions.

Philip Adams was a former NFL player accused of killing six people in rock hill back in 2021, before turning the gun on himself. His autopsy showed he did have CTE.

His family is suing South Carolina State University with a wrongful death suit claiming they did not protect or treat Adams and other players for head injuries suffered on the field while he played in college.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright