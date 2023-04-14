Highway Patrol: Fatal Hit-And-Run In Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – Troopers say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision resulting in the death of a pedestrian on Thursday, April 13th.

Highway Patrol responded to a collision on US 70 near Penny Road around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers say they witnessed a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that immediately fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Raymond Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene.

High Patrol is requesting public assistance from anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area around the hours 0f 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Those with information are asked to call Highway Patrol at 828-266-5500.

This investigation is active and ongoing,