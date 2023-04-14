Lincoln County Deputies Searching For Runaway Teen

LINCOLN, N.C. – Deputies say they are currently searching for a runaway teen in Lincoln County.

According to her parents, 15-year-old Syndey Music left home sometime after 5 a.m. on the morning of April 13th, 2023. Deputies say it is unknown who she is with or where she is located.

She is described as a white female, 5’6. She recently dyed her hair blue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Syndey Music please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050. or visit crimestoppers.com