Unsettled Friday Outlook

AM Headlines:

Scattered AM Rain

Cloudy and mild afternoon

PM Rain and Storms Low-level severe threat Damaging straight-line wind, and large hail = greatest threats

Drying out and warming up Saturday

Strong storms are possible late Sunday Discussion:

Waking up to showers and a few pockets of heavy rain. Low-pressure lifting out of the Gulf will keep things soggy today. Cloudy with lighter showers mid-morning through early afternoon. Late in the day, a few stronger storms will be possible with peak daytime heating. The biggest concerns will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Any storms that train could produce localized flooding, however, 1/2 to 1″ of rainfall is expected for most of the area.

We’ll get to dry out Saturday with highs reaching the upper 70s — making this the best day of the weekend to get outside. Sunday clouds will fill back in throughout the morning. A cold front will approach the area from the west. This will bring a line of showers and storms late in the day as highs top out in the upper 70s. Once again, a few stronger storms will be possible with damaging winds being the most significant threat.

Drying out next week with temps back into the low 70s on Monday. Temps will warm back to the low 80s by Thursday with minimal rain chances.