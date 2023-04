CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a possible shooting on Key Street on Freedom Drive. Officers responded to a ca ll around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or call 704-334-1600.