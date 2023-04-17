Rumors Of A Settlement: Should Dominion Make A Deal With Fox?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Dominion vs. Fox news case was supposed to start in Delaware on Monday. Dominion Voting Systems, an elections technology firm, has accused Fox News of spreading false narratives about its voting machines following the 2020 election. They are suing Fox News for $1.6 billion. On Sunday night, the case was delayed until Tuesday. No reason was given, but many are speculating a settlement may be on the table. All networks must be held accountable. Should Dominion settle with Fox News? What would we miss out on if the case gets settled?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright