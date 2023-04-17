White Homeowner Charged In Shooting Of Black Teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When a 16-year-old Black boy, Ralph Yarl, went to pick up his twin siblings, he rang the bell at the wrong house and was shot twice by the homeowner Andrew Lester, an 85-year-old white man.

Thankfully, Ralph is alive and out of the hospital. His family is fighting for justice. Lester will face two felony charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. How do you feel now that the homeowner will face two felony charges? Is it time we look at Stand Your Ground laws?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright