Ardrey Kell High School Going Remote After Bats Found At School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ardrey Kell High School students will switch to remote learning on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, due to bats at the school.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety and health of student and staff at the school while they work to remove the bats.

A pest control vendor contracted by CMS and CMPD Animal Care & Control will be at the school on Wednesday the district said in a press release. CMS is also working with Mecklenburg County Public Health to test some of the bats for rabies.

A decision on any additional closure needed to deal with the bat eviction will be released on Thursday.