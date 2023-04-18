Carolina Show Ski Team: 2023 Kickoff All Star Show

Tega Cay, SC (News Release) — The Carolina Show Ski Team (CSST) will kick off their 2023 season, on May 6, 2023, at Windjammer Park with an All-Star exhibition show.

“The Carolina Show Ski team has an amazing 2023 season planned and we can’t wait to kick it off with a show featuring guest skiers representing the country’s best in Show Skiing. ” Said Claire Frase, Show Director, Carolina Show Ski Team.

Each summer the team performs free shows for the community on Friday nights, from June-August. The team relies on the partnership of our sponsors, team member dues, and community donations to run the team. The team will travel to two tournaments this summer in Florida and Indiana, representing as the only show ski team from the Carolinas-the exhibition will serve as a fundraiser to offset the costs as the team travels with all our boats and equipment.

The hour-long water ski show brings you an aquatic Broadway musical, featuring several water ski acts choreographed to music. Show skiing combines components of all water skiing disciplines. Unique to show skiing are water ski ballet, swivel skiing, adagio (strap) doubles, conventional doubles, trios, freestyle jumping, and human pyramids.

Spectators can view the show by boat or from the shores of Windjammer Park in Tega Cay, SC.

Dinner is available for pre-order and pickup at 6:00 pm with the main show at 6:30 pm. Parking is available at the park as well as on side streets off Windjammer Dr. Tickets and dinner are available for purchase here.

The Carolina Show Ski Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1992. This competitive, entertaining team performs family-friendly water ski shows throughout the summer at Windjammer Beach Park in Tega Cay, S.C. in addition to other events around the Carolinas.