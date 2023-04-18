Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play: Is Career Or Health More Important?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin rocked the sports world when he collapsed on the football field back in January. The 25-year-old suffered from cardiac arrest. In a quick turn around, his team of doctors say he not only survived, but he’s cleared to play. Fans are worried about Damar. What’s more important, your health or career?

Plus, from big risk to big reward. The highest paid player in NFL history is now quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old is managed by a team of women who got him a 5-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $255M! Do you think women are better negotiators?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright