Statesville Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

(UPDATE: 04/18/23)

Investigators have identified the man that is accused of robbing the Bank of America in Statesville in March.

On Monday, 36-year-old Michael Bzik, of Concord, was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police. Statesville Police officers and the North Carolina State Burea of Investigations traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania during the investigation to interview several people. Surveillance was taken of Bzik and he was arrested and charged.

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and for being a fugitive of justice.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say they are trying to find the man that is responsible for robbing a Statesville bank on Friday.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America on E. Broad Street. Police say a man went inside the bank, said he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amound of money.

The suspect is described as being a white male, 5’10, medium build, brown hair and around 30-40 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, eyeglasses, a tan or gray collared polo shirt with a black undershirt and dark colored pants. Police say the suspect is possibly driving a 2010-2018 dark blue Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or crime is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.