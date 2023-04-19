Soccer Star’s Wife Learns Her Husband Has Most Of His Money In His Mom’s Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In America, we call it soccer. But in Morocco they call it football. One of the highest paid football players in that country is getting divorced. His wife was stunned when she found out he had nothing to his name. How is that possible, you ask? He put all his assets in his mother’s name! Is this guy a genius or a jerk? Is it OK to hide money from your spouse?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright