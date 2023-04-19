“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Autopsy Reveals Aaron Carter’s Cause Of Death & Charlie Sheen’s Comeback

HOLLYWOOD, CA– An autopsy has just reveled the cause of troubled pop star, Aaron Carter’s death. According to the report, Carter died from drowning in a bathtub after taking Zanax and huffing. Carter died in November. He was just 35 years old.

Charlie Sheen is coming back to the small screen. Sheen will have a recurring role on the upcoming Max show called, “How To Be A Bookie”. The show will team him with Chuck Lorre, his boss from when he starred on his sitcome, “Two And A Half Men”. Lorre fired fired Sheen from the show in 2011 after a series of bad behavior from Sheen that kept him in the headlines.