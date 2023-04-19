Texas Couple Battles To Get Baby Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Texas couple had a home birth, they took the baby to their pediatrician three days later. The child had jaundice. After the visit, the doctor called to the tell the parents they had to treat the baby for jaundice. The family says they wanted to treat the baby at home, using the doctor’s criteria and under the care of their midwife. The family says the doctor agreed to the plan. But later that day, the family says, the doctor changed his tone and ultimately said he was going to call Child Protective Services. CPS came and took the baby away, and now the couple is fighting to get their baby back. Whose side are you on here?

