Text2Win Tickets To See The Savage & Riotous “POTUS”

Horrible bosses make life miserable in a variety of ways, but when the doofus in charge is the President of the United States, the stakes of maintaining workplace sanity are even higher. In Selina Fillinger’s savage, riotous POTUS, a group of unwitting heroines, ranging from the Chief of Staff to the mistress to the First Lady herself, must keep the toxic office culture of the White House from tipping into international disaster. Will they grab a little power for themselves in the process?

Directed by Stephen Kaliski with an all-star cast of Charlotte actors, POTUS skewers the proud American tradition of feckless male leadership while also hinting at a better way forward.

The recent Broadway premiere starred Vanessa Williams, Lea DeLaria, and Rachel Dratch. Critics called it “a delicious feminist farce” (Variety) and “a breath of fresh air on Broadway…The likelihood that you will laugh until your face hurts is one of near certainty.” (Entertainment Weekly). It closed in August 2022, making this Charlotte staging one of the first regional productions.

This new cast includes Jennifer Adams, Marla Brown, Iris DeWitt, Sarah Molloy, Iesha Nyree, Katy Shepherd, and Valerie Thames. The show will be designed by Chip Davis (scenic), Ashleigh Poteat (costumes), Gordon Olson (lighting), and Matt Sherwin (sound and compositions), with Allison Collins and Sarah Provencal as fight and intimacy choreographers. Carrie Cranford will serve as production manager, and Kathryn Harding will stage manage. Savannah Deal and Marla Brown are the producers.

Cain Center for the Arts is honored to host this special engagement production which is presented by Charlotte Conservatory Theatre, Charlotte’s NEW Professional Theatre Company.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to see POTUS, text “BOSS” to 31403 by 12PM noon Sunday, April 23rd. Two winners will each receive a pair of tickets to their preferred showtime (pending availability).

POTUS runs April 26-29 at the Cain Center For The Arts. Tickets are available now on cainarts.com

This show contains adult language and content that may offend some viewers. Not recommended for audiences under age 18.

“POTUS” Text Contest Official Rules

April 18, 2023

2 Winners: Two winners will receive 2 tickets to see POTUS at the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius, North Carolina. The winner can pick which showing they would like to attend. Shows run April 26th-29th. Two winners will be drawn on Sunday, April 23rd at 12:00 PM (ARV $90).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Contest will have two winners.

Viewers must text the word “BOSS” to 31403 to enter. Deadline for entries is 12 PM April 23rd, 2023. Winners will be randomly selected at 12 PM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize.

Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. Entrants will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club if they’re not already a member. Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of the Charlotte Conservatory Theatre and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: www.wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than an hour after the contest closes (“deadline for entries”) with instructions on how to claim their prize. Prize must be claimed within 4 weeks of notification or risk forfeit. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM