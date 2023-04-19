Truist Invests $5 Million Into Atrium Health To Improve Healthcare Access in Underserved Communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health Foundation received a $5 million dollar investment from Truist to improve access to healthcare and create new pathways for healthcare careers and education.

“These programs are really going to enhance the quality of life and health care available in all of the neighborhoods here in Charlotte,” Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said.

Part of the funding will launch two new mobile primary care units designed to serve targeted neighborhoods with the greatest need.

The goal is to bring health care directly to those in underserved communities.

“It really helps us to shorten those gaps so that every single part of our community has good access to high quality healthcare,” EVP, Chief Community and Social Impact officer Kinneil Coltman said.

The funding will also go toward creating a STEM learning lab for middle and high school students and enhancing two Atrium Health career pathways programs.

The programs help provide jobs for previously incarcerated people as well as help existing employees learn new skills.

” Creating those new opportunities and training for getting those high demand jobs and of course eliminating barriers that exist today as people are coming and trying to get into the workforce,” President of Truist Foundation Lynette Bell said.

Atrium Health and Truist leaders are hoping the investment will make a big impact in the Charlotte community.

“We’re working to show up in the community in the ways that the community needs us most,” Coltman said.