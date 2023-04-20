CMPD Motorcycle Officer Struck By Vehicle, Driver Taken Into Custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press release) — Thursday morning, a CMPD officer operating a dual sport motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in the 7200 block of North Tryon Street. Officers were on the inbound side of North Tryon conducting a traffic investigation, which caused the inbound side of North Tryon Street to be closed.

While that investigating was ongoing, a vehicle drove in the wrong way on North Tryon and struck the CMPD officer’s motorcycle on the outbound side.

This was a low-speed, head on collision causing the bike to be dragged until the vehicle fully stopped. The officer jumped off the motorcycle as it was hit and sustained minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody on scene.

No other information has been released at this time.