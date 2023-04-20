NASA Announces New Design For A More Adaptable And Flexible Spacesuit

WASHINGTON D.C. – NASA introduced the next-generation spacesuit. The new design is expected to advance NASA’s spacewalking capabilities in low Earth orbit and at the international space station.

Collins Aerospace is designing and building the suit for NASA with plans to fit a diverse range of sizes and provide a broader range of motion, as well as incorporate new technology that is more efficient and durable.

As we open up the next generation of opportunities in low-Earth orbit, @CollinsAero is designing a new spacesuit that's more adaptable, flexible, and easy to use for spacewalks outside the @Space_Station. Get the details: https://t.co/QYQg9N9Wtw pic.twitter.com/OsxPlCKiUB — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2023

NASA states its partnership with Collins Aerospace represents the future of space exhibitions as well as an American innovation.

For over 40 years NASA astronauts have performed spacewalks outside of the space station for maintenance and upgrades while wearing the original design of the Extravehicular Mobility Uniform (EMU) that debuted in 1980. Although the spacesuit exceeded its estimated design lifespan, advances spacesuits are pertinent to achieve its exploration goals.

“With this new suit and system, NASA is another step closer to a replacement for the current design used by NASA astronauts for decades during space shuttle and space station missions. A new suit will support continued station maintenance and operations as NASA and its international partners live and work aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge for the benefit of people on Earth and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic missions. Says NASA officials. “Such research lays the groundwork for a long-term presence at future commercial destinations in low Earth orbit and at the Moon through the Artemis missions, which will set up a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration.”

