Wastewater Overflow Reported After Raw Sewage Reached Taggart Creek In The Catawba River Watershed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow on Meadow Oak Commerce Parkway in west Charlotte. On April 20th, an estimated 3,670 gallons of untreated wastewater discharge reached Taggart Creek in the Catawba River Watershed, according to a news release.

Officials say a blockage of grease caused the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food. Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

only toilet paper. Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease). Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. Charlotte Water will respond 24 hours-a-day.

Charlotte Water crews maintain more than 4,526 miles of wastewater pipe. Charges from monthly water bills fund preventative maintenance, emergency response, and the safe daily delivery of more than 91 million gallons of wastewater to treatment plants, where wastewater is treated to high water quality standards and released back into our waterways.

To learn more go to www.charlottewater.org