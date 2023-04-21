City Of Gastonia To Launch Social District On April 28th

GASTONIA, N.C. (News Release) — The City of Gastonia will open a Social District east to west along Main Avenue from CaroMont Heath Park (west) to Broad Street (east) on April 28. The purpose of the Social District is to increase downtown walkability and exposure to Downtown businesses. The Social District will open on April 28, 2023 and operate Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are excited to see the city’s first recognized Social District that will make our City more attractive and open to tourists and visitors, while creating more exposure to our downtown businesses,” said City Manager Michael Peoples. “We thank the businesses that are participating and hope it will be an added feature for their customers.”

How does the Social District operate?

Businesses that have an ABC permit issued by the State of North Carolina are authorized to sell alcoholic beverages in the City’s Social District using a designated cup with the Social District logo clearly displayed. Patrons are able to purchase an alcoholic beverage, carry it within the Social District boundaries, and enjoy it in other participating establishments. Patrons must be 21 years of age or older and follow state and federal drinking laws.

Where is the Gastonia Social District?

The Gastonia Social District is located in Downtown Gastonia and includes part of the Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment (FUSE) District. Signage will be located at several entry and exit points along the district border.

Hours of Operation

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, see the Gastonia Social District webpage here.