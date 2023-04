CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Help out a great cause this weekend!

World class magicians Jack Kelly and Bryan Saint are teaming up for ‘Magic for Miracles’.

It’s a charity show Saturday at 7:30PM that will benefit ‘Defend the Fatherless’ and the York County Foster Closet.

Today, our good friend Bryan Saint is back to tell us all about it, and give us a little sneak preview.

Tickets are sold out, but you can still donate online at MagicForMiracles.org.