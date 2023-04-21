Man Loses His Mind As Baby Cries For 45 Minutes On Flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man on a Southwest flight to Florida went off on flight attendants for over three minutes because of a crying baby. He used profanity more than 20 times! The flight attendant told the irate man, “You’re yelling.” And guess what he replied? “So is the baby!” Southwest released a statement, “We do not have details on this flight to share but commend our flight crew for their professionalism and offer our apologies to the other customers onboard.” Who do you think was more mortified here?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright