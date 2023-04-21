Showers & Storms Through The First Half Of Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: Near 60. Wind: S 5-15 G: 25.

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms will roll through the first half of the day. Rain should be done around 3 pm. The severe weather threat is isolated (low) east of I-77 – damaging wind and hail are the threats. Winds outside of storms could gust up to 25 mph. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.

Monday: Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 60s.

Great Lake Fire In Eastern N.C.:

A massive fire in Craven County, North Carolina has spread to over 30,000 acres as of Friday evening. This fire can be seen from radar.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Kaitlin