Talk, Truth, Tea: Martin Lawrence Walk of Fame Star, Denise Richard Returns To Hollywood and more

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Actor and Comedian Martin Lawrence was deeply emotional as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring the comedian’s decades of work in film and TV. He received the 2,753rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The comedian is best known for his role in his hit 90’s show “Martin” and his role in the franchise “Bad Boys”.

Criminal charges are being dropped against Alec Baldwin in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set in 2021. The Western film Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, is set to resume filming at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in southwest Montana.