Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash In Ashe County

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. — Troopers say they are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Sunday, April 15th on Deep Ford Road near Old Highway 16 in Ashe County.

Investigators say a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado traveling west on Deep Ford Road crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail.

The driver of the Colorado, Kenneth Johnson, 40, of Lansing, was critically injured and transported by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on April 20th.

The driver was not restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to a news release from Troopers. During the on-scene investigation, Deep Ford Road was closed in the area for approximately two hours.