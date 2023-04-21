Why Do Men Have A Hard Time Apologizing?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Captain America has many superpowers but apparently the actor who plays him may not. Chris Evans was doing press for his latest movie Ghosted and he talked about how he has been ghosted by people in the past. He went on to say he’s not into arguing and he added something that got our attention: he’s gotten better at apologizing with age. Let’s do a demo of how a man typically apologizes.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright