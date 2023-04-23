Cooler, Wetter Week Ahead

After a stormy start to the weekend, it’s been nothing but good times this Sunday. Expect variable clouds overnight as lows dip into the 30s and 40s to kick off our Monday. A few stray showers are possible south of I-85 as we start the workweek, but most spots remain dry over the next 48 hours. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s in the Piedmont and Foothills Monday afternoon, while the High Country tops out in the mid-50s. Slightly warmer air settles in as sunshine builds on Tuesday, but don’t expect the smooth sailing to last long.

A series of weak disturbances will sweep through the Southeast starting on Wednesday. While no single day ahead looks like a washout, each of the following five days beyond Tuesday will have significant rain chances. Highs will end up well below average as well, thanks to the increased cloud and rain coverage. While a few showers will be in the cards next weekend, we should still see more sunshine than anything else. Stay weather-wise!

Tonight: Variable clouds. Stray shower late? Low: 48°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: AM stray shower. PM sunshine. High: 69°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low: 42°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday: Another nice day. High: 71°. Wind: NE 5-15.