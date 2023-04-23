National Weather Service Confirms Southern Iredell Tornado

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Iredell County on Saturday, April 22nd. The tornado, which formed at approximately 7:30 AM on the northeastern banks of Lake Norman, was in contact with the ground for over seven miles before dissipating roughly a mile south of downtown Mooresville.

The twister was 30 yards wide at its maximum width and packed winds approaching 80 miles per hour. Fortunately, damage was minimal and no injuries or deaths have been reported from Saturday’s storms.

A home collapse was erroneously reported on Saturday morning, but WCCB found only minor hail damage to the 500 block of Preston Road in Troutman.