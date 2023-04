STATESVILLE, N.C.– “Circle Of Giving” is a non-profit organization that works to make a positive impact on the lives of others. This weekend the group is hosting a singing competition called, “Gospel’s Finest”. It is on Sunday at Statesville High’s Mac Gray Auditorium. Proceeds from tickets sales will go towards the group’s future projects. You can get tickets in advance for $25 and $30 at the door. For more information go to eventbrite.com.