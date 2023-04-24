CMPD Responds To Shots Fired At Senior Living Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD said a person is now in custody after shots were fired at a senior living facility.

It happened at the Mulberry Senior Living Apartments off Tuckaseegee Road.

CMPD said just after 11pm on Sunday officers were dispatched for a welfare check.

Investigators said the subject of the welfare check fired shots from inside the apartment.

No one was struck or hurt by gunfire.

CMPD spent several hours de – escalating the situation and were able to peacefully take the subject into custody.