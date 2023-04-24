Four Tesla Vehicles Rank In Top 10 For Most Likely To Have 30-Year Lifetime Recall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Study by iSeeCars) — The average vehicle has approximately four lifetime recalls, with individual models ranging from 0.2 for the MINI Convertible up to 62.4 for the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla and Porsche are the brands with the most expected lifetime recalls, while Mercedes and Toyota have the least, according to the latest iSeeCars study that analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalls to determine the projected number of recall campaigns over a 30-year vehicle lifespan.

“Looking through NHTSA’s recall data confirmed a wide spectrum of recall activity between the most- and least-recalled models. A car like the Lexus NX 300h or Nissan 370Z is projected to have less than one recall over a 30-year lifespan. Conversely, the most recalled cars, including all four Tesla models, a Porsche and two Volkswagens, are projected to have between 20 and 62 recalls,” said iSeeCars’ Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

Tesla, BMW, Jeep and Porsche have the most-recalled models – with Tesla’s Model Y, Model 3, Model X and Model S ranking in four of the top five spots. The full iSeeCars report also includes the top 25 most-recalled models ranked without over-the-air (OTA) recalls, which don’t require a dealer visit because they’re repaired with software updates.

Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and Toyota are prominent among the least-recalled models. Ford, Infiniti, Mini and Nissan models all rank at least twice on the full list – with all 33 least-recalled cars projected to experience 1 or fewer lifetime recalls.

You can see more in the full iSeeCars study: